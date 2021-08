New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to ensure timely implementation of the East Delhi Hub project in Karkardooma aimed at promoting the use of public transport.

He said this during a meeting to review the progress of the Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma, a flagship project of the Delhi Development Authority.

Also Read | NEET 2021 Exam Update: Bill for Exemption from NEET in Ongoing Session Only, Says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain and officials of National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) were present in the meeting.

"After detailed review, officials of NBCC were advised to proactively coordinate with the concerned Departments/Agencies for obtaining the requisite clearances and ensure project implementation as per laid down timelines to avoid any cost and time overruns. VC, DDA was requested to facilitate and assist coordination between the NBCC and the other Departments/Agencies as required," the lieutenant governor tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Update: Vaccine Stockpiling by Nations May Bring New COVID-19 Variants, Say Researchers.

The hub will be developed around the existing two Delhi Metro stations at Karkardooma -- on the Blue and Pink Lines -- and will include a massive open landscaped green area, besides a 48-storey signature tower that will come up in the first phase of the project, officials had said during its launch.

Aiming to promote use of public transport over private vehicles, the DDA had in December 2014 approved the East Delhi Hub project.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had laid the foundation stone in December 2019 and asserted that it would be inaugurated in the tenure of the current government at the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)