New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday said the need of the hour is global public partnership to harness technology, innovation and finance to help developing countries scale up their efforts to protect the nature.

Addressing the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit, the minister reiterated that India's climate actions and obligations are guided by the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC)" and equity.

CBDR-RC means that while all countries have an obligation to address climate change, developed countries should take a bigger share of the burden than the developing and under-developed countries.

"In addressing the contemporary challenge, it is important to focus on solutions that can help us reach our goals with justice. The need of the hour is global public partnership to harness technology, innovation and finance to help developing countries scale up their efforts to protect the nature," he said.

In keeping with the core principle of sustainable development -- inclusiveness and multi-stakeholder partnership -- the world must continue taking special care of the most vulnerable and marginal segment of society to ensure that no one is left behind, Yadav said.

The minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that building a cleaner and more sustainable future has become more relevant and crucial than ever before.

"But any effort to achieve this should also lead to eradication of poverty, especially in developing countries, and no one should be left behind," he said.

