New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Taking forward the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate single-use plastics, the environment ministry has notified comprehensive guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on plastic packaging, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Announcing the notification of the new Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022 through social media late Thursday night, Yadav said the guidelines provide a framework to strengthen the circular economy of plastic packaging waste and promote alternatives to plastic.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

“Taking forward the clarion call given by PM Shri @narendramodi ji to eliminate single-use plastics, @moefcc has notified comprehensive Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging,” Yadav tweeted.

“The guidelines not only provide a framework to strengthen the circular economy of plastic packaging waste, but also promote development of new alternatives to plastics. They provide a roadmap for businesses to move towards sustainable plastic packaging,” Yadav said in the tweet.

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

According to the notification, the new guidelines shall come into force with immediate effect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)