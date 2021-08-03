Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay visited the Jaipur Foot centre of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) and inspected the manufacturing process of the world-famous artificial limb.

The ambassador said a very large number of Afghans require immediate rehabilitation and his government would be very keen to further collaborate with the BMVSS on a long-term basis, according to a release from the BMVSS -- the parent body of Jaipur Foot.

"The ambassador and three other members of Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi had a detailed discussion with the founder and chief patron of BMVSS, D R Mehta and others on Jaipur Foot and its rehabilitation programmes on Monday,"the release said.

The BMVSS has been organising special rehabilitation camps in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif since 1996 and has rehabilitated 3,738 Afghans from 1996 to 2014 in various camps that were supported by the Indian government and the Dubai-based Al Flah Bank, it read.

The envoy said the Afghanistan government would be keen to send their disabled in batches to Jaipur for fitment purpose so that they could walk again on Jaipur Foot, the release added.

