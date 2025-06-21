New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Envoys of various countries and other members of the diplomatic corps along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday celebrated the International Day of Yoga at the Nehru Park in Delhi.

The Union minister also shared photos of the event in a post on X.

"Pleased to join the Diplomatic Corps at the Nehru Park in Delhi this morning to celebrate International Day Of Yoga. Like PM Narendra Modi said today, the session was a true reflection of yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability. #IDY2025," he wrote.

"Celebrating 11th International Day of Yoga with the global community in New Delhi. EAM S Jaishankar led the #IDY2025 celebration by MEA where Ambassadors, High Commissioners, members of the diplomatic corps and officers of the ministry joined to perform yoga," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the post.

"Based on the theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', the 11th edition of International Day of Yoga emphasizes harmony between human wellbeing and the nature around. #InternationalDayofYoga2025," he said.

