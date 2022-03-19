Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) Authorities including those from Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Saturday said they have seized Ephedrine, weighing 46.799 kg, and having a street price of about Rs 9.23 crores, under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Ephedrine was hidden in kitchen utensils consignment.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of CIU and Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate, intercepted a shipment in the export shed that was attempted to be exported to Australia by a Chennai based exporter, an official release said.

The goods were declared as assorted kitchen utensils, it said, examination of the shipment revealed the concealment of a white crystalline substance in the cavity of some of the utensils.

Officials are further investigating the case.

