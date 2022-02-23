Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said all the essential services, affected by heavy snowfall, were being restored on war footing for the convenience of general public.

Plains of South Kashmir received two to three feet snow, while Central Kashmir received one to 1.5 feet snow and North Kashmir six inches to one foot. Besides, hilly areas received two to four feet snow which affected normal life and services.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Sanjaya Sinh to Tej Narayan Pandey, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 5 of UP Polls.

"All the essential services are being restored on war footing in Kashmir valley following heavy snowfall since Tuesday, " Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said.

He also appealed general people to keep patience and support the administration to restore affected services.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport.

"The Mechanical Engineering Department completed 70 per cent snow clearance under Priority Phase-I while PWD cleared snow from all the roads falling under its jurisdiction," he said.

Pole said apart from five to six per cent water supply lines which have been affected, all other Water Supply Schemes are functional. He said that the affected water supply schemes will be restored soon for which men and machinery have been put on work.

Regarding the power scenario, the Divisional Commissioner said that 20 to 25 per cent power lines have been affected due to snowfall.

He said Divisional administration is working to restore electricity to the affected areas by evening.

Pole said that no casualty has been reported till now due to the snow and that all the hospitals are functional while entire medical and paramedics staff is available in hospitals to render their duties and services.

He also appealed people not to park their vehicles on the road sides so that snow clearance operations do not face any hindrance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)