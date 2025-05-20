Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh participated in a Tiranga Yatra organised in Amritsar to honour the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Every resident of Amritsar has come out to participate in the Tiranga Yatra organised in Amritsar to honour the Indian armed forces...Every citizen has come out with the tricolour in their hands..."

On Monday, the Tiranga Yatra was successfully organised in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha, promoting unity and pride among participants.

In Himachal Pradesh's Pangi area of Chamba district, the locals marched at an altitude of 13,570 ft above sea level to honour the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. They held tri-coloured flags and chanted slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" (Victory to Bharat Mata!)".

On May 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated and led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces, following the success of Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism with their valour. Live from the Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha in honour of the soldiers on the historic success of this operation..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and will continue until May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. (ANI)

