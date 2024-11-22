Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): Karnataka BJP staged a protest against the Karnataka government over the Waqf issue related to lands belonging to farmers on Friday. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that every decision taken by the Karnataka government is anti-poor.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said, "Every decision taken by the Karnataka government is anti-poor. The latest decision in Karnataka of a 20 percent hike in government hospitals and medical colleges indicates that the Congress government is desperate to raise its resources to fulfil its guarantees. I demand that Siddaramaiah withdraw such an anti-poor decision... BJP is not opposed to the cancellation of BPL cards.

He further said that a scientific approach is required before cancellation of the BPL cards.

"Our point is when the Siddaramaiah government is in distress and is unable to raise the resources to fulfil their guarantees, they are taking all these routes... Our point is that before the cancellation of the BPL cards, a scientific approach is required... Just because someone has a pancard, doesn't mean they are rich," he further added.

He alleged that the government wants to cancel 20 lakh BPL card to save money.

BJP leader CT Ravi said, "Congress can build a Congress Bhavan worth Rs. 1000 crores if it wants. Do they have a lack of money? Thousands of crores are rupees are found in the houses of Congress leaders... Congress government has taken away 14 lakh ration cards."

Amid an ongoing controversy over the Waqf Board land issue, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest against the state government, demanding the removal of the term "Waqf Board" from government records and raising concerns over alleged encroachments by the Waqf Board.

Former Minister BC Patil, BJP Haveri district president Arunkumar Pujar, former MLA Virupakshappa Bellary, along with other BJP leaders and activists, participated in the protest. The demonstrators were later detained by the police.

