Hathras, November 22: The crucial testimony of an 18-year-old son played a pivotal role in convicting his 45-year-old mother, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband. The crime took place in Kapasia village, Sikandrarao, two years ago, with the woman reportedly aided by their 17-year-old daughter.

According to a report, by the Times Of India, A 45-year-old woman, frustrated by her husband’s refusal to allow her to leave their home, orchestrated a brutal attack on him with the help of their 17-year-old daughter. On August 27, the woman and her daughter used a sharp weapon to strike the husband, leaving him severely injured. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Aligarh, he succumbed to his injuries two days later. The shocking crime, which took place in Kapasia village under Sikandrarao police station, stemmed from the woman's anger over the restrictions placed on her. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Groom Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day in Hathras After Collapsing During 'Bhaat' Ceremony (Watch Video).

The investigation into the case began after the couple's 18-year-old son lodged a police complaint. Authorities registered a murder charge under IPC section 302. The chargesheet revealed that the couple's frequent disputes were sparked by the husband's suspicions of his wife's involvement in "unethical activities." His opposition to her actions led him to restrict her from leaving the house, ultimately escalating the tensions that culminated in the tragic incident. Hathras Fire: Passengers Narrowly Escape As Bus Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirhawali Village Area (Watch Video).

Kanti Devi and her daughter were found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband after repeated arguments. The prosecution, led by Shivendra Chauhan, presented compelling evidence, including crucial testimony from the couple’s son. The court sentenced Kanti Devi to life imprisonment, along with an INR 25,000 fine, with six months additional imprisonment if the fine is not paid. The case of her daughter is being heard at a juvenile court in Hathras.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).