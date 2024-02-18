New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Saturday and said that the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has brought immense joy to every devotee of Lord Ram and follower of Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing the party workers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda, CM Yogi provided a glimpse of the evolving landscape of India.

He remarked, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation from Uttar Pradesh, and the journey that commenced from Kashi Vishwanath Dham has reached Ayodhya today."

He added, "Today, Lord Shri Ram Lalla has returned to his grand and divine temple in Ayodhya after five centuries. This momentous occasion has brought immense joy to every devotee of Lord Ram and follower of Sanatan Dharma. The entire nation had awaited this day for centuries."

CM Yogi expressed that today, the people of the country have witnessed a new India, where every citizen receives respect. During the session, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented a political proposal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his support, after which the atmosphere became 'Rammay'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the temple has been built at the same place where it was decided to get built."

Reflecting on the nation's development trajectory over the past decade, CM Yogi underscored the remarkable progress witnessed across various sectors, instilling confidence in all citizens. He highlighted the thriving startup ecosystem in India today, noting, "In 2014, India ranked as the 10th largest economy globally, but now stands as the fifth largest, with a doubled per capita income."

He elaborated on the significant progress in various sectors, including healthcare and education, citing the increase in the number of AIIMS from seven to 22, IIMs from 13 to 20, IITs from 16 to 23, and medical colleges from 387 to 660. This shows the picture of the new India which is being envisioned by the Prime Minister. This has been possible under the visionary leadership of Modi, he said. (ANI)

