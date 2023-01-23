Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the 'Naarishakti' tableau, which will be featured in the Republic Day parade, has been prepared in just 8-10 days.

Speaking to the media, he said the Karnataka tableau has been a feature of the Republic Day Parade for the last 14 years.

"I spoke to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after which permission was given to feature our tableau at the Republic Day parade," he added

He added that the tableau was prepared on the theme of 'Naarishakti' within 8-10 days and it has come out very well.

CM Bommai further said that everybody must set aside differences and unite when it comes to the issues plaguing Karnataka. (ANI)

