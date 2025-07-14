New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Delhi government will initiate online admission process for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Freeship category from Class 2 onwards against vacant seats in private unaided recognised schools running on government or DDA-allotted land (excluding minority institutions) for the current academic session.

According to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE), private unaided recognised schools are mandated to admit children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups at the entry level, ensuring free and compulsory education up to Class 8.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Demanding Extra Chicken Piece at Wedding Dinner in Belagavi.

The Education Department said the vacant EWS seats in higher classes need to be filled. A computerised online application system, already being used for entry-level admissions under EWS/(Disadvantaged Group (DG) quota, will now be extended for filling seats from Class 2 onwards.

The department had earlier conducted online admissions under this model during the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, it stated.

Also Read | Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train.

To proceed, all district deputy directors (DDEs) have been directed to collect updated data on current and expected vacancies in these schools. The data is to be verified with support from DDE Zone officials and Directorate of Education nominees, it read.

The circular added that data must be submitted within seven days to facilitate the launch of the admission process for the 2025-26 session.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)