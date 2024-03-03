Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) Former AICC secretary Rana Goswami, who had joined the ruling BJP in Assam two days back, was appointed as a state vice-president of the party on Saturday.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita appointed the ex-Congress MLA to the position in the saffron party.

"Rana Goswami has been appointed as the state vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam," the one-line organisational appointment letter signed by Kalita said.

Goswami, who was the working president of the Congress, had resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP on Thursday.

He had maintained that the Congress is facing a 'leadership deficit' and rued that people like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia, with whom he had worked closely, had to leave the grand old party.

He was a close associate of former CM Tarun Gogoi, and was elected to the assembly in 2006 and 2011 from Jorhat.

