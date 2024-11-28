Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) A 74-year-old retired bank employee in Maharashtra's Thane district has been duped of Rs 3.57 crore after being threatened by a fraudster posing as a policeman on a video call, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, resident of Ulhasnagar area, recently received a WhatsApp video call from a person who made him talk to another person claiming to be a policeman.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Swearing-In Ceremony: JMM Leader To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM Today; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Other INDIA Bloc Leaders Invited.

The imposter threatened the victim and made him transfer a sum of Rs 3.57 crore into different bank accounts, the official from Central police station said.

The FIR did not specify what threats were issued to the victim.

Also Read | Undergarment Thief Caught Red-Handed in Bhopal: MP Police Arrest Man Accused of Stalking, Stealing Women’s Undergarments; Bikini Sets Recovered From His Possession.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the unidentified fraudster under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)