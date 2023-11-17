Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday appointed former bureaucrat Suresh Chandra Mahapatra as the new chief advisor to the chief minister's office (CMO), an official notification said.

Mahapatra, who became the chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) following his retirement as chief secretary, had requested to relinquish the present post from Friday.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping Minor, Sharing Video of Heinous Act With Victim's Mother in Durgapur.

R Balakrishnan, also a retired IAS officer, who is at present the chief advisor to the CMO and ‘Special Initiatives' (one of the technology-led transformative initiatives under 5T), will be relieved from his charge of the CMO, the notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)