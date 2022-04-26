New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday appointed former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife and Mandi Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Virbhadra Singh as the president of the party unit in the state, replacing Kuldeep Rathore.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed former Union minister Anand Sharma as the chairman of the Steering Committee for the Himachal Pradesh Congress, with Asha Kumari as its convenor, while former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was appointed as the chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 25th Roza of Ramadan on April 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

The changes initiated by the party come ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due later this year.

Mukesh Agnihotri has been retained as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Expresses Confidence of Haati Community Being Given Scheduled Tribe Status.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)