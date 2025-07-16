Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) A 41-year-old security guard was attacked with a sickle by a former colleague following an alleged dispute over pending salary in Mumbai, the police have said.

Victim Deepak Kalpnath Dubey was working at a building in the Kandivali area when he was targeted by the accused Lalit Premsagar Tiwari (26), an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 2 Teenage Male Friends Forced To Indulge in Unnatural Sex Over Money Dispute; Accused Filmed Act and Threatened Victims, Arrested.

Tiwari earlier worked as a security guard at the building, but his company removed him allegedly over negligence and repeated complaints against him, the official said. The company, which also withheld Tiwari's salary, later kept Dubey in his place.

Also Read | Donald Trump Compares India-US Trade Talks to Indonesian Deal, Says 'America Going To Have Access Into India'.

On the morning of July 13, Tiwari went to the building and got into a heated argument with Dubey over his pending salary. During the argument, he pulled out a sickle from his bag and slashed Dubey on his head, leg, abdomen, and hand, the official said.

After being alerted, the Kandivali police reached the spot and took Dubey to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Tiwari was subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder, the official added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)