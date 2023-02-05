Jajpur Feb 4 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Arjun Charan Das died on Saturday after a truck hit his motorcycle in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kharasrota bridge of the district, when the ex-legislator from Binjharpur assembly constituency was mowed down by the goods vehicle, Sadar Police Station inspector-in-charge Manas Ranjan Chakra said.

Also Read | Cancer Patients in Bihar Rising Due to Drinking Arsenic-Rich Water in Villages Situated On of Ganga.

"Das was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, while another person on the two-wheeler was injured and shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition was critical," the officer said.

The former MLA, who recently joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was travelling to Bhubaneswar from Jajpur, when the accident took place.

Also Read | Magha Purnima 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges People To Follow Path Shown by Guru Ravidass To Wipe Out Various Social Maladies Prevalent in Society.

Das was on the way to the state capital to attend a press conference of the party, BRS Odisha founding member Akshya Kumar told PTI.

Rao expressed grief over the death of the former lawmaker.

Das, the son of former Jajpur MP Anadi Das, was the Congress legislator from Binjharpur assembly constituency between 1995 and 2000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)