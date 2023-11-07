Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a former corporator of Navi Mumbai civic body to two years of rigorous imprisonment for beating up two staffers of a state-run power company.

Assistant sessions judge K R Deshpande, on Monday, convicted Mukund Vishwasrao of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Aligarh To Be Renamed? After Allahabad Became Prayagraj, Proposal To Change the Name of Aligarh to Harigarh Passed.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor E B Dhamal told the court that on April 14, 2017, two linemen from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had gone to a housing society in Vashi to attend to a fault in the power supply.

Also Read | 'Delhitees! We Hope You Understood Importance of 'HELMET': Delhi Police Goes Viral With Helmet Safety Campaign Inspired by Sri Lankan Cricketer Angelo Mathews.

The accused who was present at the spot verbally abused, manhandled and punched the duo, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)