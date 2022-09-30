New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Rajiv Sharma, a former district judge, was on Friday, administered oath as chairman of the consumer grievances redressal forum of the discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, said a statement of power regulator DERC.

Sharma was administered oath by the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain Shastri.

The consumer grievance redressal fora of the four discoms in Delhi have been functioning since 2004. the chairpersons of three other discoms- BYPL, TPDDL and NDMC- were administered oath earlier this month.

Any aggrieved power consumer can approach them on issues related to metering, billing, disconnection and other matters. Consumers not satisfied with the decision of a consumer grievance redressal forum can approach the electricity ombudsman, the appellate authority over the fora, said the Commission. PTI VIT

