Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao's 102-year-old relative joined the many others who got inoculated on Monday in Bengaluru as the vaccination for the general public kick-started in the country.

Sharing the information, the retired diplomat tweeted, "My daughter-in-law's 102-year-old grandfather got the first dose of his COVIDVaccination in Bengaluru today."

As many as 1,950 people other than health and frontline workers, got inoculated in the state on Monday.

