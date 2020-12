Shimla, December 25: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar and five of his family members tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the chief minister expressed concern over it and wished the former CM and his family members speedy recovery. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Shanta Kumar, his wife, four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. Shanta Kumar is at his residence in Palampur of Kangra district while his wife has been admitted to Dr Rajindra Prasad Medical College in Tanda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)