Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 20 (PTI) Alleging that there is no democracy in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), senior party leader in Jharkhand, Radhakrishna Kishore, on Tuesday resigned from its primary membership.

Kishore was drinking water and sanitation minister for a brief period in the Arjun Munda-headed BJP government, when he was in the saffron camp.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Youth Beats Younger Brother to Death in Bhubaneswar for Neglecting Study and Spending Money Unnecessarily.

Kishore tendered his resignation over alleged violation of the party's constitution during the election of the RJD Palamu district president on Monday.

He claimed that a suspended member was allowed to cast vote during the election making it biased.

Also Read | Groom of ‘Bullet Bandekki’ Song Fame Trapped by ACB for Taking Bribe of Rs 30,000 in Badangpet.

“This indicates that there is no democracy left in the party and I cannot accept it. Hence, I resigned from the party's primary membership,” Kishore told PTI.

RJD working president Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav said he received Kishore's resignation on WhatsApp.

However, he refused to comment on it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)