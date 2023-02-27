New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai Monday said that it was then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who had approved the now-scrapped excise policy now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 and he should be probed and interrogated too.

As AAP leaders and workers staged a protest in various states a day after the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, Rai alleged that the CBI action was a conspiracy to trap the Delhi deputy chief minister.

"It was the LG (Anil Baijal) who had put the final stamp on the excise policy papers. So why is he not being questioned? If agencies are transparent, they should have questioned the LG too. It is clear that a conspiracy has been hatched to trap Manish Sisodia," Rai said.

He also claimed that despite searching all locations, the CBI could find nothing against Sisodia.

"The court has remanded Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI custody but they won't be able to find anything. Had Adani not been a friend of the prime minister, he would also have been questioned by the CBI and ED," the Delhi minister alleged.

"If someone is trying to scare us with such raids, we are not going to stop. We will keep fighting," he added.

A special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4.

