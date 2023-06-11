Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) Former Bihar Congress MLA Sunita Devi on Sunday returned to the party, six years after she had quit and joined the BJP.

She was welcomed back into the Congress at Sadaqat Ashram, the state headquarters, by BPCC president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast For Monday: IMD Predicts National Capital to Witness Partly Cloudy Sky With Strong Surface Winds on June 12.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

Singh said the return of Sunita Devi, who had won Korha, a reserved seat, for the Congress in 2005, "would give a boost to the party's Dalit outreach".

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat Says Government Is Trying To Protect WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The former MLA had joined the BJP in June, 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)