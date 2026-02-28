Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was injured after an iron rod fell from the Sewri-Worli Bridge onto Acharya Donde Marg in Mumbai on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:48 pm on February 27. The injured, identified as Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was rushed to Gleneagles Hospital in Parel by local resident.

Also Read | Wadala Horror: Cab Driver Crushed to Death After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls on Ertiga on Eastern Freeway in Mumbai (Disturbing Video).

According to the attending doctor, Budhale has been admitted and is in stable condition.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Iran-Israel War: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Suspend West Asia Flights, Issue Travel Advisory Amid Escalating Airspace Curbs.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)