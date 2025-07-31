New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Pramila Tai Medhe, who was the former pramukh sanchalika (chief) of Rashtra Sevika Samiti.

She was 97.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Pramila Tai Medhe Ji, who was the former pramukh sanchalika (chief) Rashtra Sevika Samiti. Her entire life was dedicated to the service of society and the nation. Her invaluable contributions to women's empowerment and social work will always be remembered. May God provide strength to her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" PM Modi said on X.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed grief over the demise of Pramila Tai Medhe.

"Pramila Tai Medhe worked very hard... She struggled alone in North Purvanchal's adverse conditions... She will always be missed and inspired," he told ANI.

Former Pramukh Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samithi Vandaneeya Pramila Tai Medhe passed away in Nagpur. (ANI)

