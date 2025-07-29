Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 29, dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s claim that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Modi said, “No leader in the world asked India to stop military action.” Modi revealed that on the night of May 9, he received a call from US Vice President JD Vance, who warned of a planned major attack by Pakistan. Modi said he was initially unable to take the call due to a meeting with the army but responded firmly when he called back. “If Pakistan intended to attack, it would pay a heavy price,” Modi said, adding, “Hum goli ka jawab gole se denge (We will respond to bullets with missiles).” 'Operation Sindoor Got Support of Many Nations but Not Congress': PM Narendra Modi Launches Scathing Attack at Opposition in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

‘No Leader in World Asked India To Stop Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha, said,"No leader in the world asked India to stop its operation. On the night of the 9th (May 2025), during that time, the Vice President of the United States tried to get in touch with me. He kept trying for almost… pic.twitter.com/ShMdfqx66v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

