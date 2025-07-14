Patna, Jul 14 (PTI) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Monday issued notices to former RJD MLA Bima Bharti and three others for interrogation in connection with a case of horse-trading, a statement said.

The EOU is investigating allegations of horse-trading ahead of the trust vote won by the NDA government in February 2024.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"Notices have been issued to former MLA Bima Bharti, Pramod Kumar, Sanjay Patel and Sunny Kumar for interrogation and recording of their statements in connection with a case of MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar's horse-trading," the statement said, without maintaining the date on which they were summoned.

Shekhar, a JD(U) MLA, alleged that he was offered a bribe to cross over for the RJD, which had lost power in the political upheaval that necessitated the floor test.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 83.66% Voters in State To Be Included in Draft Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

The EOU is tight-lipped about the role of the former RJD MLA in the case.

Shekhar had claimed that he was offered Rs 10 crore in cash and a ministerial berth if he helped the RJD win the trust vote and form a government headed by Tejashwi Yadav, who had lost his job as deputy CM following the volte-face by CM Nitish Kumar.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)