New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari was on Tuesday appointed chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission, announced the law ministry.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Hitesh Jain and Prof. D P Verma to the 23rd Law Commission of India, as proposed by the Department of Legal Affairs. They assumed charge today," it said on X.

The 23rd law panel was set up on September 3 last year for a period of three years. Advocate Hitesh Jain and Professor D P Verma have been appointed full-time members.

Verma was part of the previous law commission too.

According to its terms of reference, the commission is also tasked with examining whether a uniform civil code can be introduced in the country.

Justice Maheshwari retired from the Supreme Court in May 2023.

He took oath as judge of Rajasthan High Court in September 2004 and was transferred to Allahabad High Court in July 2014. He became the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court in February 2016 and then the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in February 2018.

He took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court in January 2019 and demitted office on May 14, 2023.

