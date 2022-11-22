Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday targetted Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP terming it a "rotten and sick party" amid a row over Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in prison from a masseur, accused of raping a minor girl.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged the masseur seen in a video has been lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of raping his daughter.

"The masseur is lodged in jail on charges of raping his daughter. The entire world is watching the true face of those claiming to do clean politics.

"This is an example of a rotten and sick party. You would not have seen this form of politics even in Hindi movies," he told a press conference here in poll-bound Gujarat.

Speaking at the same presser, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor alleged the Election Commission (EC) was working at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakor claimed the state government machinery was favouring BJP and creating hurdles for the Opposition party in canvassing.

He said the issue will be raised with the EC "along with several examples including how the ruling party units are helping the release of bootleggers on parole to threaten Congress' supporters".

Thakor claimed airport authorities cancelled the permission for one of the two helicopters to carry Congress leaders from Surat to Mahuva to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally on Monday.

"This means the Election Commission works as per the directions of BJP and the Prime Minister," he alleged.

Thakor claimed Congress had sought permission for flying its leaders in two helicopters from Surat to Mahuva (for Rahul Gandhi's rally) but the permission for one chopper was cancelled at the last moment.

"At first they said no, but we requested and informed the Election Commission after which they allowed the helicopters. When we reached the airport, we got permission for only one chopper and (the permission for) another (helicopter) was cancelled. Airport authorities cited the programmes of the PM and HM as the reason," he claimed.

He said cancelling the permission within an hour means the EC takes directions from BJP and the Prime Minister. "This is our accusation".

Thakor alleged airport authorities allowed dozens of BJP leaders to receive a minister whereas the rule allows no more than 3-4 persons.

"Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's chartered plane was not allowed to park at the Ahmedabad airport and it was forced to go to Vadodara," he said.

Thakor also alleged that the Rajkot commissioner issued tenders for using electric poles in the city to put up banners which "silently" favoured BJP.

"In rural areas, our candidates are campaigning. From several places, we have received complaints that the permission to use the ground is required from the sarpanch, and sarpanchs affiliated to the BJP are denying them the permission," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged at several places bootleggers are being released from jails on parole of 15-30 days with the help of local BJP units to help the party in polls and to threaten Congress workers and supporters to prevent them from casting votes.

