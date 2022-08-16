Vikarabad (Telangana), Aug 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter said nothing worthwhile during his Independence Day speech except delivering "dialogues" and displaying a long turban around his head.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Promises Quality Education if Voted to Power in the State.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Rao, popularly known as KCR, slammed the Prime Minister for his remarks on freebies saying that no state in the country is implementing welfare measures that are done in Telangana.

Also Read | Alwar Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Rambas Village.

"Yesterday I also was listening to the PM's speech. Anyway, they did nothing for eight years, I thought they would do something for the remaining two years. There was nothing in the whole one-hour speech, except dialogues and a scarf around his head, dress up, there was nothing. No new scheme was announced. Not even a single word about the welfare of the country," the Telangana Chief Minister charged.

In line with the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Modi on Monday wore a white "safa" with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.

Attacking Modi, Rao alleged that the Centre is forcing the states to fix meters for pumpsets and also import coal even when the commodity is available at a cheaper price in India.

Referring to some BJP activists who tried to protest when the CM's convoy was passing, he said people of Vikarabad should pose questions to these saffron party workers as to what Modi did during the past eight years of rule.

"I am asking the Prime Minister what you have done in the past eight years. Farmers? Women? Tribals? Muslims and Dalits? Which section as benefitted? None. On top of that, when the state governments within their limits are implementing some welfare measures, they are called freebies and should be discontinued," Rao charged.

He claimed that some of the neighbouring villages of Karnataka wanted to merge with Telangana being attracted by the welfare measures being implemented and developmental work here.

He said Telangana suffered a lot for 58 years when it was part of united Andhra Pradesh.

According to him, though Telangana is growing, it is also equally important that the centre's growth should also match with that of the state. Otherwise the overall development will be impacted.

"Even if the state is progressing, if the Centre is not progressing the required growth will not come. So, a government which respects the states should come (to power) at the Centre. Unemployment is growing, the rupee is depreciating. We will have to send this government at the centre home and bring our own government," he opined.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new District Collectorate complex and laid the foundation for a medical college here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)