Patna (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): Patna District Magistrate (DM) Thiyagarajan informed that the administration is conducting a special drive to rectify all discrepancies in the electoral rolls list ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

While speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Patna DM stated that the exercise will include the mention of deceased people. The administration will verify the eligibility of people who have relocated to other places to remain on the electoral list.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 30, 2025: BHEL, HAL, Piramal Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

"This exercise is being conducted to ensure that the discrepancies in the electoral role are addressed, including the deceased's presence in the role, the person who is in the role after a shift or any other type of power granted by the Constitution, and the eligibility to remain in the electoral role, as defined", the Patna DM said.

While mentioning the Kumhrar and Bankipur of the Patna district, the Patna DM stated that the voter turnout in these areas is approximately 35 to 36 per cent, due to which there are some discrepancies in these constituencies, which shall be addressed.

Also Read | Good News for Passengers! Indian Railways To Make Passenger Reservation System Multilingual With Focus on Passenger Convenience and Smart Ticketing.

"We observe that in the assembly constituencies of Patna district, such as Kumhrar and Bankipur, the voter turnout is approximately 35% and 36%. Therefore, some discrepancies must be acknowledged, and this process will continue to address these discrepancies", Patna DM added.

The Election Commission has started its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to verify the eligibility of electors in each constituency ahead of Bihar elections, fulfilling its mandate under Article 326 of the Constitution, according to an official statement from the poll panel.

"Article 326 specifies eligibility to become an elector. Only Indian citizens aged 18 years and above, and ordinary residents in that constituency, are eligible. Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has already started successfully in Bihar for verifying the eligibility of each elector with full participation of all Political Parties," the EC's statement read.

More than one Lakh volunteers will be assisting genuine electors, particularly the elderly, the sick, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the poor, and other vulnerable groups during the SIR, said the EC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)