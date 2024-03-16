New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced arrested BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency produced the Telangana Legislative Council member before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who is likely to take up the matter shortly.

"We will fight it (case) out in court," the BRS leader told media persons while being produced before the court.

She was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad last evening and brought to Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)