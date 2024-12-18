New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A Delhi court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to suspended the look out circular (LOC) against Dinesh Arora, accused-turned-approver in alleged Delhi excise scam related money laundering case, saying the right to travel abroad was an important facet of right to life and liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.

The judge directed the ED to suspend the LOC for the period of his intended travel -- from December 21 to 30, 2024 to Milan in Italy and London in the United Kingdom -- for hospitality business.

The judge noted that Arora was earlier granted bail in both these cases -- money laundering and the related corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The bail was granted to him only after he was not considered to be a flight risk.

Even otherwise, after the tender of pardon to him in these cases, his status was now of an approver or a witness in these cases, the judge said in an order passed on Monday.

Arora was considered close to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the case.

The judge also noted that Arora was earlier permitted to visit abroad and he duly returned to the country and kept the conditions imposed by the court.

"The right to travel abroad has been considered to be an important facet of right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India and there is no reason why this right should not be made available to an approver or a witness," the judge said.

As far as the apprehension of the prosecution is concerned that he may not join the investigation or trial of this case, during the period of his abroad journey, the same can be taken care of by imposing necessary conditions, the judge said.

The ED had registered its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

