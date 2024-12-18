Dehradun, December 18: A 60-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in the Ramnagar area of Nainital district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning, December 18. Tulsi Devi, a resident of Ringora village, had gone into the forest to collect cattle fodder along with other women when the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 am.

The Hindustan Times, citing Shekhar Tiwari, the ranger of the Kosi forest range, reported that the tiger attacked Tulsi Devi, causing the other women to flee and alert the forest department. Authorities later discovered her body about 500 meters from the site of the attack. Tiger Attack in Ramnagar: Doctors Treat Brave Boy Who Survived Mauling by Pulling Big Cat's Tongue in Uttarakhand (Watch Video).

Tiger Attack in Nainital

Upon receiving the report, forest officials quickly arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and began efforts to manage the situation. However, tensions rose as villagers blocked the national highway in protest. Tiwari stated that the forest department intervened to calm the crowd, assuring them of action on their demands. The road blockade was lifted after approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Vinod Pandey, a social activist from Ramnagar, highlighted the growing concern of man-animal conflict in the region, attributing the rise in such incidents to the expansion of safari zones in the Corbett landscape. "Interference in wild animals’ habitats is one of the main reasons for these increased conflicts," he said. Tiger Attack in Dehradun: Child Suffers Serious Injuries After Big Cat Attacks Him on Canal Road.

Earlier this month, on December 11, the forest department had trapped a tiger in the Naukuchiatal area near Bhimtal, suspected of being involved in another attack, and relocated it to the Ranibagh Rescue Centre. Uttarakhand is home to the third-largest tiger population in India, with 560 tigers. Corbett Tiger Reserve, located in the state, has the highest concentration, housing 260 tigers within the reserve and an additional 229 outside it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).