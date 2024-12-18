New Delhi, December 18: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, seeking permission to provide assistance to police in tracing illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants living in the city. This comes days after the Delhi Police launched a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city following a directive from the LG Secretariat. Two Bangladeshi Nationals Held from Thane for Illegal Stay.

In a letter to Saxena, VHP's Delhi unit secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta welcomed the move and urged him to allow VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal to assist city police and administration in tracing and identifying Bangladeshi and Rohingya "infiltrators". "VHP Indraprastha Prant welcomes the initiative that you have taken to free Delhi from Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. We want this effort to succeed," he said. West Bengal: 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Held in Border District of Nadia.

"That's why we want that VHP and Bajrang Dal assist administration and Delhi Police in identifying and finding out the infiltrators. You give us permission for this," Gupta added. For this, the VHP functionary suggested that its Delhi unit team should be allowed to hold a meeting with senior officials of police and administration. "If you allow, we are ready to provide all kind of support," he added. Gupta also demanded that the DDA land where a statue of Rani Laxmibai has been installed in the city should be named after her and urged Saxena to issue necessary directive to concerned officials in this connection.

