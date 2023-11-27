Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The troops of Indian and Sri Lankan armies underwent joint tactical drills at the College of Military Engineering in Pune as a part of Exercise Mitra Shakti 2023, an official statement said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Exercise Mitra Shakti 2023, The troops of Indian Army and Sri Lankan Army jointly practised various tactical drills while sharing best practices. The troops also underwent orientation on the latest equipment in the College of Military Engineering, Pune."

The ninth edition of the Joint Military exercise Exercise MITRA SHAKTI-2023 is underway. The exercise is being conducted from November 16-29.

The Indian contingent, of 120 personnel, is represented mainly by troops from the Maratha Light Infantry regiment.

The Sri Lankan side is being represented by personnel from the 53 Infantry Division. 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force and five personnel from the Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the exercise.

"The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of Sub Conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The Scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum," Defence Ministry said. (ANI)

