New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Political parties responded with mixed reactions to exit poll predictions for the upcoming state elections, with some embracing the forecasts as a sign of victory, and others dismissing them and calling them speculative and inaccurate.

After the release of exit polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, NDA leaders expressed confidence in their alliance securing victories in both states. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh dismissed doubts, claiming the NDA will form governments.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also predicted a historic majority in Jharkhand, while opposition leaders like Dr Ajoy Kumar and Dr Nitin Raut contested the predictions, alleging discrepancies in surveys and electoral malpractice.

After the exit polls were released for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh exuded confidence in the alliance victory and said that the NDA will form the government in both the states.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "We know this since earlier, we know that in both states NDA is going to form the government. The Congress was not ready to accept the Haryana (result) as well in the Lok Sabha polls, they thought they were going to form the government there, but what happened?"

Likewise, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also expressed confidence in the NDA alliance and said that the BJP is going to be the strongest government in the history of Jharkhand.

"We differ from the exit polls. We are going to cross 50-55 seats. It is going to be the strongest government in the history of Jharkhand. People were fed up with this government. There were allegations of corruption. The CM went to jail for five months. The mandate is in favour this will prove to be true on the 23rd of November when the counting begins," Deo told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Jamshedpur East, Dr Ajoy Kumar also responded to the exit polls and said, "We have to wait till November 23. Different reports (Exit Polls) have come from different places. Exit Polls do show a trend but for the past few elections, it has been facing difficulties. We are awaiting the result day. But we are fully confident that JMM-Congress government will be formed in Jharkhand because parties and candidates also conduct their surveys."

Another Congress candidate from Nagpur North, Dr Nitin Raut also reacted to the exit poll predictions and said, "Many a time in Exit Polls if someone has actually voted for Congress, they feel that why should they reveal that they voted for Congress. So, in the Exit Polls, they say that they have voted for the BJP."

"As per the feedback coming to me, Maha Vikas Aghadi will take the lead. But Mahayuti also facilitated bogus voting and used all tactics. They also used the Home Department, Police force, money, and Electricity Board, and lights were turned off at several booths. So, with all this rigging, they want to win elections. This Mahayuti Government is a Government of rigging. They were formed by breaking other parties, this is not original. They have no originality. So, Exit Polls can show anything, the public's first choice will be Maha Vikas Aghadi," he alleged.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey also joined in to give his reaction on the exit polls and said, "They (NDA) gave a slogan of '400 paar' in the Lok Sabha elections. The survey agencies competed among themselves, who would give more seats during the Lok Sabha elections, in such a situation, they are no longer credible. As per our internal survey, we are going to be 50+ in Jharkhand."

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also has an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states.

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday. The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was the first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several rallies in Maharashtra to boost prospects of BJP and Mahayuti candidates. He strongly attacked Congress in his rallies and emphasised the 'hum ek hain to safe hain' slogan.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also campaigned the state.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also campaigned extensively in the state.

In Jharkhand, exit polls predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could come to power replacing the JMM-led alliance.

While most exit polls said that the BJP-led alliance will have a shot at the government formation, some predicted that the ruling JMM-led alliance will be ahead.

Elections were held in two phases for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

The BJP-led alliance includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

The election is largely a fight between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Leaders of all parties held extensive campaigns in the state. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and JMM chief and Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed rallies in the state.

Polling for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections across 38 constituencies in 12 districts concluded on Wednesday, recording an approximate voter turnout of 67.59 per cent till 5 pm.

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states. (ANI)

