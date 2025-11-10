New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said on Monday that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.

He said all agencies, including the FSL and the National Investigation Agency, have reached the spot.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Explodes Near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

The Police Commissioner said there has been a loss of life in the incident, and the situation is being monitored.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he told reporters.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 11 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Satish Golcha said Home Minister Amit Shah is being briefed about the situation.

"Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.

The sources said the Prime Minister took an update on the situation.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital and eight people died before reaching the hospital while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital told ANI on Monday.

Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident. "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station.

"We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

Eye-witnesses said they were shocked at seeing loss of lives and body parts.

"When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.

"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged," another eye-witness said.

A local shopkeeper told ANI that he had never heard such a loud explosion in his life.

"I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." Several cars were damaged in the incident," he said.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital, told ANI that the condition of one of the injured is stable.

"Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)