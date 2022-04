New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram in connection with the explosive seizure case, the investigative agency said on Friday.

The case pertains to the recovery of 2421.12 kilograms of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse from a vehicle and a recovery of Rs 73,500 and Myanmar Currency of 9,35,500 Kyat from Mizoram on January 21.

This case was initially registered on January 21 this year by Tipa Police Station in Siaha district in Mizoram and re-registered by NIA on March 2.

The NIA claimed to have recovered incriminating documents and digital devices during searches conducted at the premises of two accused persons. (ANI)

