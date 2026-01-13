Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition, the "Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet" in Hall No. 1 has become the centre of attraction. About 53 international buyers from 23 countries have arrived here to purchase goods from various manufacturers in India. To sell their products, more than 1,800 manufacturers from across the state have participated.

According to Suvidh Shah, Additional Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), this Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet has provided a major platform for local manufacturers to directly sell their products abroad. As a result, they are expected to gain significant economic benefits, an official release stated.

Also Read | Karur Stampede Case: After Nearly 7-Hour CBI Grilling, TVK Chief Vijay to Appear Again at Later Date; Granted Pongal Exemption.

This meet has been organised by the Government of Gujarat's iNDEXTb, Industries Commissioner, MSME, Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Chemical and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), and Gujarat Jewellery Promotion and Export Promotion Council (GJPEPC).

The meet focuses on sectors such as handloom, handicraft, textile, agri-food, tiles and ceramics, engineering, auto, and gems and jewellery. A total of 53 international buyers from 23 countries including the USA, Canada, Europe, Russia, Gulf countries, Australia, Africa, and Central Asian countries, along with 22 domestic buyers, have participated. More than 1,800 sellers from across the state have shown enthusiasm to sell their products.

Also Read | Rajasthan Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Govt Announces Recruitment Schedule for 1 Lakh Jobs, Check List of Upcoming Government Job Vacancies.

More than 2,200 meetings have been held between buyers and sellers, and over 1,000 MoUs have been signed in two days. Along with this, professional export demand worth approximately Rs. 500 crore has been generated, the release said.

Earlier, on the second day of this conference, along with B2B and B2G sessions on various subjects, seminars were organised on the theme "Igniting the Future: Gujarat Mining Revolution", in which a seminar on the topic of the Mining Revolution in Gujarat was held by the State's Geology and Mining Department with industrial entrepreneurs.

Accroding to the releae, on this occasion, an MoU worth Rs. 100 crore was signed by L&S Company of Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, through which employment opportunities will be created for around 100 people. An MoU worth Rs. 60 crore has been signed by Virendrasinh Savariya of Talaja in Bhavnagar district, through which employment opportunities will be created for around 75 people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)