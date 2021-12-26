Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 26 (ANI): Soon after the announcement of the formation of a committee on withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday demanded extension of the panel's jurisdiction to that of entire North East.

"Welcome the move of Government of India, Amit Shah for approval to set up a panel to review the imposition of the AFSPA in Nagaland. The panel should examine the whole of North East," Sangma tweeted.

Nagaland government announced on Sunday that a panel will be formed to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland which will submit its report within 45 days.

The decision was taken in a meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi.

The Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam-- Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma-- were present in the meeting along with the leader of Naga People's Front Legislative Party T.R. Zeliang.

Earlier, soon after the botched up army operation in Nagaland on December 4 which led to the killing of citizens, Sangma had then demanded the removal of AFSPA from the northeast. (ANI)

