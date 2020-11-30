Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Extending his support to the farmers amassed at Delhi borders protesting the new farm laws, Haryana MLA Sombir Sangwan on Monday tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board).

"I have resigned as Haryana Pashudhan Board Chairman in support of ongoing farmers movement. Tomorrow morning at 10 am, all members of Sangwan Khap will proceed to Delhi and we will support protesting farmers till the very end," Sombir Sangwan, who is Pradhan of Sangwan Khap told the media here.

Sangwan, an Independent MLA from Dadri supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state had on Sunday said that Haryana's many ''khaps'' have decided to respond to the agitating farmers'' ''Delhi Chalo'' call and march to the national capital to support their protest against the three central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at various places at Delhi borders and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks".

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

