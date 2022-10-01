Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Mumbai police on Saturday took the custody of Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a relative of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of the probe into an extortion case, an official said.

Qureshi was in judicial custody in connection with a case registered by the NIA against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides for various illegalities.

"The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch took his custody in the extortion case. Alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide Riyaz Bhati was held in this case earlier. The case is based on the complaint of a businessman that Bhati and Qureshi alias Fruit extorted cash and a high-end car from him," he said.

