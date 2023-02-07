Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested an extortionist from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Police in Pulwama arrested an extortionist along with fake weapons, who was impersonating as a terrorist," a police spokesperson said.

Acting on a complaint by a private citizen, the police picked up Adil Ahmad Dar, who confessed to robbing the complainant of Rs 3,300 and snatching his mobile phone using fake weapons on Monday, he added.

On Dar's disclosure, the police recovered two toy pistols, three wallets, a mobile phone, Rs 3,330 in cash, two ATM cards and other personal documents of the complainant, the spokesperson said.

