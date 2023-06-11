New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross Saurashtra and District Kachchh around noon on June 15, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross Saurashtra and District Kachchh around noon on June 15. People should stay at safe locations on the day it crosses the Gujarat coast," said IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while talking to ANI.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Contest Polls From Kaiserganj Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Says BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

He said that when the cyclonic storm reaches near the cost of Kachchh the wind speed is expected to reach around 125 to 135 kmph.

"This wind speed is a 'very severe' cyclone wind speed. Therefore the height of the waves generated in the oceans will be around 10-14 in height. Fishermen have been given a warning for the next 5 days," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Held for Pushing Minor Girl to Death From Abandoned Building in Belapur.

According to the IMD, the storm is likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning.

"It is very likely to move nearly northward till the 14th morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," tweeted IMD in a video.

https://twitter.com/Indiametdept/status/1667869078344589312?s=20

As per the IMD, the sea conditions on June 14 are likely to be phenomenal to very high over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea.

"Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and high to very rough sea condition is likely over adjoining areas of a central Arabian Sea," Tweeted the IMD.

"On June 15, Sea condition is likely to be very high to phenomenal over the northeast and very rough to high over adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and very rough to rough sea condition over adjoining areas of central Arabian Sea," it read.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1667869070522462209?s=20

Meanwhile, High tide was witnessed at Dwarka as 'Biparjoy' turns into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1667828831854669825?s=20

"We have prepared for the storm. We will move people to safer places as soon as the storm progresses. The administration is deployed on the beach, boat service is closed. 20 teams are deployed on the field, patrolling is going on. Now going to Gomti Ghat has been prohibited. In view of security, devotees are requested that when they come to Dwarkadhish temple, leave only after visiting the temple, do not wish to bathe at Gomti Ghat," said SDM Partha Talsania regarding cyclone Biparjoy.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a Yellow alert for Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and the Kutch coast in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)