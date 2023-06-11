Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pushing a minor girl to death from a abandoned high-rise building in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The NRI police have arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on June 8, an official said.

The accused had allegedly taken the 16-year-old victim to the eighth floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Belapur, he said.

A quarrel took place between the duo, following which he pushed her to death, the official said.

The police had earlier registered an accidental death report and detained two of her male friends, after initial probe indicated that the girl had accidentally fallen off while enjoying a liquor party with her friends, he said.

However, a case was registered after the victim's mother lodged a complaint, and the accused was arrested, the official said.

