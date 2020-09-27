Chandigarh [India], September 27 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday described as "sad, disappointing and extremely unfortunate" the Presidential assent granted to three Bills regarding farmers' produce and to the Jammu and Kashmir Bill excluding Punjabi as an official language.

In a statement, Badal said that it was really a "dark day for the country" that the honourable President has refused to act as the nation's conscience.

"We were very hopeful that the Honourable president would return these Bills to the Parliament for reconsideration as demanded by SAD and alter by some other opposition parties too," he said.

Badal said that his party will chalk out the next course of action after due deliberations.

SAD has quit the BJP-led NDA over the farm bills. With this, all three bills have now become acts- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(ANI)

